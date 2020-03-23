  • Search

Grenada ordered to repurchase stake in electric utility

Cosmo Sanderson

23 March 2020

An ICSID tribunal has issued an award worth over US$65 million against Grenada, ordering the state to repurchase a 50% shareholding in its national electricity provider after it passed legislation that ended the utility’s monopoly position.

